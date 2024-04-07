Ahmed Murad (Aden, Cairo)

Yesterday, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) expected a widespread deterioration in food security and an increase in the prices of food commodities in Yemen starting next month, as a result of the escalation in the Red Sea.

The organization said in its report on the market and trade situation in Yemen last March, “Food security is expected to deteriorate on a large scale to emergency levels as of June 2024 in light of the absence or decline of humanitarian food aid, coinciding with the peak of the lean season, and continued price fluctuations.” drainage and local conflicts, and exacerbating the effects of the ongoing crisis in the Red Sea.”

She noted that the prices of basic food commodities are expected to rise from May 2024 in response to increased demand during Ramadan and Eid celebrations, and due to the indirect effects of the conflict in the Red Sea. She explained that rising prices will limit the access of most poor families to food and exacerbate food insecurity.

She pointed out that the Food and Agriculture Organization's highly frequent food security monitoring operations already show a significant increase in insufficient food consumption after the World Food Program temporarily stopped distributing humanitarian food aid for more than four months in Houthi-controlled areas.

The report stressed the need to stop the escalation of the Red Sea crisis, increase funding for the response to Yemen and immediate activation, and expand the scope of targeted humanitarian food aid in priority areas to avoid the imminent crisis.

Yemeni political analyst, Mahmoud Al-Taher, explained that Yemen is the most affected by the Houthi escalation in the Red Sea, as the hostilities committed by the Houthis obstruct the flow of goods and food supplies to the ports, which results in severe living crises for the majority of the people.

Al-Tahir said, in a statement to Al-Ittihad: “With 4 million people removed from the lists of those eligible for food aid developed by the World Food Program, and the escalation of Houthi violations in the Red Sea, Yemen is entering a year that appears to be the most difficult since the beginning of the war.

The Minister of Trade and Industry in the Yemeni government, Muhammad Al-Ashwal, had warned that Yemen would enter a famine if the Houthi escalation in the Red Sea was not put to an end, after Yemeni ports faced an almost complete halt due to the unrest in Bab al-Mandab, and the rise in shipping and transportation costs by 300%. The cessation of ports resulted in the depletion of basic materials.

According to World Food Program estimates, about 17 million people in Yemen suffer from food insecurity, while 6.1 million people live in emergency situations, or are one step away from famine, and 3.5 million people suffer from acute malnutrition.

For his part, the Yemeni political analyst, Aida Bin Laasm, explained that the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea caused more than 15 international shipping companies to suspend their navigation activities or change the routes of their commercial ships, and thus the scarcity of imports directly affects the population who have been living in difficult living conditions since the coup. Houthi 10 years ago.

Ibn Laasm said in a statement to Al-Ittihad: The reckless operations committed by the Houthis in the Red Sea led to a decline in the already almost stagnant shipping traffic in Yemeni ports, in addition to an increase in the value of marine insurance to more than double.