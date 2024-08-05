Geneva (WAM)

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations urged yesterday the need for a rapid and urgent expansion in providing food and cash assistance to Sudan, as well as emergency agricultural assistance in areas affected by the conflict in the country.

The FAO said in its report issued yesterday: “The Famine Review Committee has concluded conclusively that conditions persist in the Zamzam camp for internally displaced persons, which hosts about 500,000 internally displaced persons outside the city of El Fasher in Darfur,” noting that Sudan is facing the largest internally displaced persons crisis in the world.

The report noted that about 755,000 people are currently facing catastrophic levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 5), while a total of 25.6 million people are suffering from high levels (IPC Phase 3 and above).

FAO expects the situation to worsen due to the rainfall and above-average temperatures expected across the southern and central states of Sudan, warning that potential flooding could increase the risk of crop and livestock losses, noting that limited humanitarian access exacerbates the food supply problem.