This new flagship FAO report, “The Impact of Disasters on Agriculture and Food Security,” provides the first global assessment of the impact of disasters on agricultural production, focusing on crops and livestock.

The report also notes that these numbers could be higher if data were regularly available on losses in the fisheries, aquaculture and forestry subsectors, and stresses the need to urgently improve data and information on the impact of disasters on all agricultural subsectors in order to establish data systems that are suitable for Be the foundation upon which and guide effective actions.

“Agriculture is one of the sectors most affected and vulnerable to disaster risk due to its high dependence on natural resources and climate conditions,” FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu says in the introduction to the report. “Recurring disasters can undo gains in food security and undermine the sustainability of agricultural and food systems.” “This publication, drawing on FAO’s technical expertise, presents opportunities to effectively address risks in agricultural and food systems and demonstrates ways to mainstream disaster risk management into agricultural practices and policies.”

The report reveals that over the past 30 years, low- and lower-middle-income countries have suffered the highest relative losses of up to 15 percent of their agricultural GDP as a result of disasters, defined as a serious disruption of the functioning of a community or community. The disasters also had a significant impact on small island developing States, which suffered losses of approximately 7 percent of their agricultural GDP.

Losses by product

The report also indicates that losses related to major agricultural product groups continue their upward trend. Grain losses thus amounted to an average of 69 million tons per year in the past three decades, equivalent to the entire grain production of France in 2021; It is followed by fruits, vegetables, and sugar crops, the average losses of each of which approached 40 million tons annually. In terms of fruits and vegetables, the losses are in line with the total production of fruits and vegetables in Japan and Vietnam in 2021.

Meat, dairy and eggs show an average of 16 million tons of losses annually, equivalent to the combined meat, dairy and egg production of Mexico and India in 2021.

Variation at the regional level

Global losses mask large variations between regions, subregions and groups of countries.

According to the report, Asia was largely affected by the largest share of overall economic losses. Africa, Europe and the Americas also showed a similar order of magnitude. However, losses in Asia represented only 4 percent of agricultural value added, while in Africa they represented approximately 8 percent. Fluctuations between sub-regions were even greater.

In absolute terms, losses were higher in high-income, lower-middle-income and upper-middle-income countries, but the prevalence of losses was highest in terms of agricultural value added in low-income countries, especially small island States. Developing.

The successive repercussions of disasters

The report showed that the frequency of catastrophic events has increased from 100 per year in the 1970s to about 400 per year worldwide over the past 20 years. Not only are catastrophic events increasing in frequency, intensity and complexity, but their impacts are also expected to worsen as climate-induced disasters exacerbate existing social and ecological vulnerabilities.

The report highlights that when threats emerge, they can have ripple effects that reach multiple systems and sectors. Underlying drivers of disaster risk include climate change, poverty, inequality, population growth, health emergencies resulting from pandemics, practices such as unsustainable land use and management, armed conflicts and environmental degradation.

The scale of loss and damage resulting from a disaster depends on the speed at which the hazard interacts with its vulnerability, the risk factors that already exist, the spatial scale at which this interaction occurs, as well as the size of the assets or livelihoods at risk.

In extreme cases, disasters cause displacement and out-migration of rural residents. Massive floods caused by abnormal monsoon rains in the Sindh province in southern Pakistan are an example of how a combination of slow and sudden hazards can cause displacement, negatively impacting food systems and increasing food insecurity.

Towards enhancing the resilience of agricultural and food systems

Farmers, especially smallholders whose agriculture depends on rain, are among the most vulnerable actors in agricultural and food systems and bear the brunt of the impacts of disasters, according to the FAO report.

Supporting smallholder farmers to adopt good practices that reduce disaster risks at the farm level will help them avoid losses and enhance their resilience. Investing in good disaster risk reduction practices at the farm level can be an average of 2.2 times better than previously applied practices.

Proactive and timely interventions to respond to anticipated risks are crucial to building resilience by preventing and reducing risks in agriculture. For example, proactive actions implemented in several countries have shown that investing in disaster prevention and building resilience yields a favorable ratio of benefits to costs.

The report shows that for every US$1 invested in proactive measures, rural households can save up to US$7 in gains and avoided agricultural losses.

The report identifies three main priorities for action: improving data and information on the impacts of disasters on all sub-sectors of agriculture, i.e. crops, livestock, fisheries, aquaculture and forestry; Develop multi-sectoral and multi-hazard disaster risk reduction approaches and mainstream them into policy-making and programming at all levels; and promoting investments in resilience that provide benefits to reduce disaster risks in agriculture and improve agricultural production and livelihoods.