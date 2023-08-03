Khartoum (Union)

The United Nations announced that the number of people suffering from acute food insecurity has doubled in Sudan, as the ongoing crisis for the fourth month in a row has forced about 4 million people to flee inside or outside the country.

“More than 20.3 million people, representing more than 42 percent of the country’s population, suffer from high levels of acute food insecurity,” the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations said in a statement yesterday.

“Compared to the results of the last analysis conducted in May 2022, the number of severely food insecure people has almost doubled,” she added.

The UN organization described the situation in Sudan as “undoubtedly critical”, especially with approximately 6.3 million people in the emergency phase of acute hunger.

The “FAO” indicated that “the states most affected are those suffering from conflict, including Khartoum, South and West Kordofan, Central, East, South and West Darfur, where more than half of the population faces acute hunger.” The crisis between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces forced millions to leave their towns and homes, whether to other states, free from violence, or abroad.

According to the latest statistics of the International Organization for Migration, more than 3 million people have been displaced within the country, while about one million people have crossed borders into neighboring countries.

“The conflict has had dire consequences for the food and nutrition security and well-being of millions of people. Families are facing unimaginable suffering,” the FAO statement quoted Abdul Hakim Al-Waer, Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization in the Near East and North Africa.

He added, “It is necessary for the Food and Agriculture Organization to intervene to support more than a million farmers this season to produce enough food for the Sudanese people.”

In the context, a statement issued by the International Organization for Migration on the humanitarian situation in Sudan said that the crisis has forced nearly 4 million people to flee their homes.

He said, “The displacement operations took place in all of the 18 states of Sudan.”

As for the regions with the highest percentages of the displaced, they are the Nile River (15%), the North (11%), North Darfur (9%), and the White Nile (9%), according to the same statement.

The statement added that the majority of the internally displaced are from Khartoum State, with a percentage of 71%.

And the UN organization confirmed that “the current estimates of displacement cases over the past 108 days exceed the total recorded during the past four years.”

And she added, “Access to many areas is still impossible due to the fighting, which means that the current assessments are based on preliminary reports or estimates.”

In the context, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees announced yesterday that the number of displaced people from Sudan to Egypt has reached more than 279 thousand refugees, since the outbreak of the crisis.

The UNHCR office in Egypt stated, “The numbers continue to increase. More than 279,000 people have found a new home for themselves in Egypt after fleeing the crisis in Sudan.”