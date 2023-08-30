Through the Amazon offers today you can buy a fanxiang S880 1/2/4TB SSD for PS5 and PC. The reported discount is 10% using a coupon that can be activated directly on the product page (while stocks last). You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

In all cases it is the lowest price for the platform. The product is sold by LDCEMS (100% positive reviews with over 1,000 purchases in the last 12 months) and fulfilled by Amazon.

L’Fanxiang S880 SSD it is officially compatible with PC and PS5. The speed is up to 7,300 MB/s when reading and up to 6,800 MB/s when writing.