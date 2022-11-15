Registration is open for the fantasy tournament linked to Qatar 2022: 500 credits available to compose a shortlist of 25 players and aim for the richest prize pool in Italy
The start of the World Championship in Qatar is very close and the fantasy of the rosea doesn’t stop! From 11 November it is possible to register for the World Fantasy Championship, the new fantasy tournament of La Gazzetta dello Sport. You will start with a budget of 500 credits available to create your own squad. Each team will be made up of 25 players and three market changes will be possible for each day. There will be no shortage of challenges in the “Head to Head” game dedicated to the protagonists of the world championship: as is the case for the Serie A Fantasy Championship, the Gazzetta editorial staff will choose 11 pairs of players for each position each day, who will guess the highest fantasy vote of all the couples will win a The Pitch Football merchandising voucher worth 1000 euros.
The prices
The Fanta della rosea will be giving away a car, a scooter, an e-bike and many other prizes. Participating in Fanta Mondiale is simple: just connect to the site fantacampionato.gazzetta.it and choose the world section (or download the fantasy league app), create your own team and compete with all the fantasy coaches in Italy. By subscribing to the BASIC package at the price of €9.99, it will be possible to create a team and play World Fantasy Championship and World Head to Head. And not only that, it will be possible to play in the second round of the Serie A Fantasy Championship. The subscription also includes access to the premium Fantasy Championship area containing tips, statistics and the odds list.
November 15, 2022 (change November 15, 2022 | 15:07)
