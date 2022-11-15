The start of the World Championship in Qatar is very close and the fantasy of the rosea doesn’t stop! From 11 November it is possible to register for the World Fantasy Championship, the new fantasy tournament of La Gazzetta dello Sport. You will start with a budget of 500 credits available to create your own squad. Each team will be made up of 25 players and three market changes will be possible for each day. There will be no shortage of challenges in the “Head to Head” game dedicated to the protagonists of the world championship: as is the case for the Serie A Fantasy Championship, the Gazzetta editorial staff will choose 11 pairs of players for each position each day, who will guess the highest fantasy vote of all the couples will win a The Pitch Football merchandising voucher worth 1000 euros.