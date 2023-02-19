The city is on fire. More than 2,000 carnival-goers flooded the streets of Águilas de color y fiesta in the first great parade of comparsas and floats this Sunday, in which 34 peñas participated. According to the organization, some 20,000 residents and visitors witnessed this procession, in which the groups exuded elegance, fantasy, humor, criticism, and in which all attendance forecasts were exceeded.

The D’Akokan batucada began to heat up the atmosphere after five in the afternoon, when people began to occupy the seats in the stands installed on Juan Carlos I avenue, Rey Carlos III street and Plaza de España. The parade started at 6:30 p.m. with spectacular and colorful choreographies by the Official Ballet of the Federation, directed for a couple of months by Cristina Vera, a teacher at the Tersícore School. His dancers were embodied in the ‘guardians of the party’, Vera explained, with fantasies in blue and gold tones.

Serpentina continued, a formation that this year celebrates its 25th anniversary. The Muse, Conchi Caparrós, wore a silver fantasy based on rhinestones and a fuchsia headdress with sparkles. This year’s queen did not get tired of moving the skeleton in a float in which some superlative feathers predominated. Meanwhile, her comparsa companions danced wearing a jumpsuit with transparencies and silver sparkles. And they captivated the public, which began to warm up.

The solos and the choreographies of Sinergia, Divina, Acuanile and Diversity Dance dazzled the attendees, who did not stop clapping to the rhythm of the music. Many crowded the streets where the parade could be seen. And so Don Carnal arrived, Hilario Gris, with the Aquilae gang. Its components also opted for a fantasy of butterflies in green tones and a large train with rhinestones. Like Pura Vida, with fantasies in green tones and gemstones. For her part, Doña Cuaresma, Inma Martínez, from Aguanile, wore a very elegant purple and fluorescent green suit.

La Clanka offered a show full of criticism of nightlife in the town. Dressed in bell-bottoms and colorful shirts, they recreated a disco music show with hits from the 80s and 90s. And they asked that the discotheques of that time return to the municipality. The Andreus, Ipanema, Azabache, Sudokail and Trajes de Papel clubs followed, starring in some of the most colorful moments of the night. In addition, one of the parodies that caused the most laughter was carried out by La Rata Loca. Its components recreated the funeral of Queen Elizabeth of England. The coffin was in a hearse, surrounded by Scotswomen. At one point, Queen Elizabeth II was resurrected because she wanted to see the Aquiline Carnival before she died. And the party was set up. “It is also a criticism of the administrations, because we still do not have a hospital in the town,” explained one of its members.

Ikaleña wore a fantasy inspired by the African queen Oshun with reds and blues and pheasant feathers. The headdresses simulated a kind of crown. For their part, those from El Tangay, one of the largest Carnival clubs, recreated the world of Alice in Wonderland, with three floats that were the delight of the little ones. On the platforms you could see the Castle, the lucky rabbits and the queen of hearts, as well as the tree of life. La Mussona, Lorenzo Sánchez, from El Pizarrón, incarnated himself as the African king of a tribe. His costume was made with 400 feathers and a headdress that simulated the head of a rhinoceros. And those of La Movida Aguileña dressed as Ronda bullfighters to pay tribute to Daniel Sánchez, one of the founders of this group who died last year. To the rhythm of the song ‘Torero’, by Chayane, this group experienced emotional moments, since Sánchez’s daughter came out parading.

But this party, declared of International Tourist Interest, does not end. This Tuesday the second great parade of comparsas and floats will take place, while next Saturday the third procession will be held, the burning of Don Carnal and the fireworks display.