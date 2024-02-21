During this afternoon's Nintendo Direct, LEVEL-5 has revealed the release date for FANTASY LIFE i: The girl who steals time. The title will be available worldwide starting from next October 10th exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

As previously anticipated within the game we will be able to freely alternate between the 14 available professions to explore an island full of mysteries, in order to recover materials that we will need for rebuild our city. It will be possible to have fun both alone and in company of up to three friends thanks to online features.

While waiting to find out more, we leave you with a new gallery of images dedicated to the game.

Source: LEVEL-5