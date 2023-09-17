Many months have passed since the last news dedicated to FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time arrived on our screens, but finally, here it is LEVEL-5 came out unexpectedly to offer us another trailer.

What amazing adventures await players? In this title we will be called to start a new life on a mysterious desert island. In today’s video we are offered a look at the various classes that we can choose to become.

Before leaving you in the company of the new trailer, we remind you that FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time is coming to Nintendo Switch during 2023. You can find out all the details about the game in the specific news.

After being shipwrecked on a mysterious island once inhabited by a thriving civilization, you’ll embark on a new life of adventure. As you develop your island by building and taking on missions and combat, you will also have to travel to the past to discover secrets and change history.

Source: LEVEL-5 via Gematsu