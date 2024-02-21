Today a new live event focused on Nintendo partners was held, which included great announcements such as the remake of Epic Mickey, the arrival of Groundedthe relaunch of Monster Hunter Stories and a little more. But something that fans clearly expected was more information about Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Timewhich finally has a release date.

Here you can see its trailer:

Regarding the release date, users will be able to enjoy Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time the next October 10th exclusively for switch.

Via: Direct