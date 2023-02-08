Today, February 8, 2023, a new one aired Nintendo Direct, the event dedicated to upcoming Switch games. Among others, it was also shown FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time.

We will be able to explore a once prosperous island and gain the ability to travel between the past and the present. This will allow us to shape the island to our liking, moving from one role to another: we can be woodcutters, fishermen, cooks, blacksmiths and fighters, such as paladins and wizards.

FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time it will allow us to create the perfect island, creating exteriors and interiors. The release date is set for now for a generic 2023 on Nintendo Switch.

There official description of the game reads: “After being shipwrecked on a mysterious island once inhabited by a thriving civilization, you will embark on a new life of adventure. As you develop your island by building and undertaking missions and combat, you will also have to travel into the past to uncover secrets and change history. FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time is coming to Nintendo Switch this year.”