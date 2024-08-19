Level5, via their official website, states that we will get the chance to review the game at Level5 Vision 2024 To The World’s Children, scheduled for “summer 2024.”

All Nintendo has shared about Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Stole Time is that we’ll be able to find out more information – including a new date – “ in the future “. The company asks us to be patient with this.

Through a communication on social networks, Nintendo Italy announced that Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – Nintendo Switch exclusive – has been delayed. The new release date it has not been announced.

What we know about Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time was originally scheduled for October 10or just under two months. The game will not arrive on that date, which we recall was revealed in February of this year. It is difficult to say why the development team decided to postpone the release (Nintendo, as you can see below, does not give any reason) but we can assume that it will have needed additional time to complete the work.

While waiting for official news, we remind you that Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is a life simulation game that takes us into the past of an island and asks us to complete a series of tasks. We can take on the role of multiple professions, from the most classic ones like the lumberjack, the cook and the craftsman to something more adventurous like the paladin and the magician. We can also terraform the island, fight and more.

We leave you with the previous trailer of Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time.