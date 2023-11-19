This year has been quite exciting for fans of the company Level 5since some games were announced on their part that have attracted a lot of attention, among them we have Deca Policea new installment of the famous Professor Laytonand of course, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time. The latter had been promised to arrive sometime in 2023but hopes have fallen a few hours ago due to the few advances that have been released.

First of all, users and media have mentioned that this video game was going to be delayed for the 2024, something that had been seen in the publications pertaining to its promotion. But this is something that fans did not believe at first, since commercials continued to be released confirming the 2023. And if confirmation was sought from the developers, it seems that they already found it on their own official page.

Here is the statement from Level 5:

The release date of the Nintendo Switch™ software Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time’, which was scheduled for release in 2023, will be changed to 2024 in order to deliver it to everyone in a better format. There is also an event scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. the online event “LEVEL5 VISION 2023” II The release date of this work will be announced in this. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to those of you who are waiting, and we ask for your understanding and sincere apologies.

Along with what was mentioned about the delay of the video game, it is also said that the next November 29th There will be an event with many games from the company, where the exact release date of the title will finally be announced, not just the year in question. This will be the next major installment of Fantasy Life after the first of 3DSso enthusiasts of the RPG world with touches of simulation will have a good time 2024.

Via: Nintendo Everything

Editor’s note: I was one of those who wanted this sequel, but it was evident that it was not going to arrive this year due to the little news we have. We’ll see if at the event at the end of the month they finally tell us the day we will be able to play it in 2024.