During Nintendo Direct aired last night, LEVEL-5 has announced a new game for the franchise Fantasy Lifewhich mixes life simulation and action JRPG.

The new title is called FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time and it will come up Nintendo Switch during this year. Below is the announcement trailer.

FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time – Announce Trailer

FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time: After being shipwrecked on a mysterious island once inhabited by a thriving civilization, you will embark on a new life of adventure. As you develop your island by building and engaging in missions and combat, you’ll also have to travel to the past to uncover secrets and change history. FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time is coming to Nintendo Switch this year.

Source: Nintendo Italy