The National Library has more than 28 million books. A colossal number, but finite. Yes, earthly libraries, even the one that can offer the internet, have their limits; but those of the imagination, no. And as an example, Emilio Pascual has made a journey through the literary world to visit the most suggestive collections of books that emerged from the mind of a writer. Is about the magic cabinetthis week’s featured book, a volume that collects from the admired underwater cabinet that Captain Nemo had in the nautilus to the library that burned at the end of The name of the rose, but also of others that a large part of the readers are unaware of.

Another interesting volume in this issue is the great invention, in which the Italian philologist Silvia Ferrara takes a tour of the different origins of written language, from Mesopotamia and China, to Egypt and Central America. The expert herself uses a very informative tone in an essay that gets the reader to appreciate the mechanisms developed throughout history to communicate as heritage of humanity. Other Nonfiction Books Reviewed by the Experts of babelia this week are The meadow in dangerin which Elvira Fernández Gascón traces the life path of her father, the architect and photographer Roberto Fernández Balbuena, who played a prominent role in saving the heritage of the Prado Museum during the Civil War; Mutations. intellectual autobiographyby Roger Bartra; think science, by Bernardo Kastrup; and Theory of art and digital culturea wonderful manual by Juan Martín Prada to understand the challenges and dangers of digital creation through the use of artificial intelligence.

In the narrative chapter, the stories that Jorge Volpi has gathered with the common nexus of the anger that invades us stand out and under the title enraged; recreation in not to everythingby Guillermo Zapata, from tamayazo on the 20th anniversary of the unfortunate political episode that invalidated the results of the polls in the Community of Madrid; the second part of Banine’s memoirs, entitled the days of paris; and a fascinating double volume that collects the bengali night and Love does not dieby the Romanian Maitreyi Devi and the Indian Mircea Eliade, respectively, in which both writers address their youthful romance.

This book brings together a rich haul of imaginary book collections: from the underwater ‘Nautilus’ to the medieval ‘The Name of the Rose’. Criticism of Alberto Manguel. The daughter of the photographer Roberto Fernández Balbuena and the painter Elvira Gascón remembers the role of her father in protecting the heritage of the Madrid museum in the Civil War and her life trajectory. Criticism by Enrique Andrés Ruiz. See also After fifty hours of playing you are only on the threshold of adventure at Elden Ring (●●●●●) The autobiography of the social democratic sociologist and anthropologist reflects the evolution of his thought and summarizes the history of Mexican politics of the last 50 years. Criticism of Pau Luque. After ‘The days of the Caucasus’, Siruela translates for the first time the second part of the interesting memoirs of the writer, witness and protagonist for decades of the intellectual life of the French capital. Criticism of José María Guelbenzu. The six long stories by the Mexican narrator humorously address the different faces of the anger that has taken hold in reality, be it digital or analog. Review of Domingo Ródenas de Moya. A story that, without achieving a correct novelistic translation, explains how the miseries of the parties lead politicians to destroy the results at the polls to survive. Criticism by Jordi Amat. The Brazilian philosopher makes a “burning” argument against the materialism of today’s society but sins of messianism. Criticism of Jesus Ferrero. See also kyiv awaits under curfew attack by Russian troops In a fascinating informative challenge, the Italian philologist disguises herself as a language archaeologist to bring us closer to the origin of the different writing systems. Criticism by Mercedes Cebrián. The double volume of the Delirio publishing house collects the books in which the Romanian writer, from the pain of the moment, and the Indian author, from a mature calm, narrate their youthful romance. Criticism of Marta Sanz. An interesting essay that explains the paradoxes of visual creation through digital techniques. Criticism by Angela Molina.

