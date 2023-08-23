In 1978, a unique series captured the attention of the entire world. ‘Fantasy Island’, a fiction starring the Mexican Ricardo Montalbán and the French Hervé Villechaize, was about the hosts of a mysterious island located somewhere in the Pacific Ocean and where people could fulfill any wish no matter what kind that is, with a payment of US$50,000 and on the condition that they do not reveal anything about their visit to the place.

Unfortunately, Villechaize’s life was not a fantasy at all, as he had to face several negative events that caused his life to end tragically in 1993.

How did Hervé Villechaize, actor of ‘Fantasy Island’, die?

The French actor, born in 1943, in the middle of World War II, had to face many obstacles at a very young age, since he was born with dwarfism related to an endocrinological disorder, which is why he was rejected by his mother and was the victim of bullying. by their peers at school. As a counterpart, his father, a renowned surgeon from Toulon, tried to apply various surgical treatments in different places, but without any success.

Villechaize starred in ‘Fantasy Island’ alongside Ricardo Montalbán, who played Mr. Roarke. Photo: ABC

At the age of 16, he found a window of escape from reality in art, since, two years later, he was the youngest artist to show his work at the Paris Museum. In 1964 he left his native country for the United States in order to start a new life away from mistreatment. However, ironically, that ended up marking his life, since he stayed in the bohemian part of New York.

After having participated in ‘The Man with the Golden Gun’, the ninth film in the James Bond saga, Villechaize was considered for a role in the series ‘Fantasy Island’ that would launch him to fame and for which he would meet Camile Hagen, his future wife and from whom he would separate two years later.

All this, together with health problems due to the small size of his lungs, as well as his alcoholism and deep depression, led him to take his own life. In the letter he left behind before he died, Hervé Villechaize indicated that he left all his belongings to his girlfriend, Kathy Self; he also blamed his mother and his brothers for not caring about him at all.

Who did Hervé Villechaize play in ‘Fantasy Island’?

Villechaize gave life to the famous ‘Tattoo’, co-star of the series who wore an elegant white suit with a black michi-style tie. He was known to greet visitors to the island with the ringing of a bell to the cry of “The plane! The plane! ”, Phrase with which his character would remain in immortality.

‘Tattoo’ was on ‘Fantasy Island’ from 1978 to 1983, starring in 131 episodes and earning $25,000 per episode for it. The Frenchman, finally, was fired due to his own addiction attitudes, since he badly demanded that he be paid the same as Montalbán, something that he was not granted.

‘My dinner with Hervé’, the tape about his life

In 2018, the tape was released ‘My dinner with Hervé’, film directed by the British journalist and director Sacha Gervasi, who captured on the big screen the dialogue he had with the actor three days before his death. In the film, the role of Villechaize is played by Peter Dinklage, Actor recognized for his role in the series ‘Game of Thrones’.

