Fantasy Island: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Fantasy Island is the film aired tonight, Tuesday 29 June 2021, on Sky Cinema Uno from 9.15 pm in premiere. The 2020 film is the horror film adaptation of the television series Fantasilandia (Fantasy Island). Critics have mostly panned this film, directed by Jeff Wadlow. But what is the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to stream Fantasy Island? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

Fantasy Island, directed by Jeff Wadlow, is the horror adaptation of the hit series “Fantasy Island”, broadcast between the late seventies and early eighties. The story sees the enigmatic Mr. Roarke (Michael Peña) host in his luxurious and remote resort, located on a remote tropical island, anyone who wants to make his dream come true. In fact, Mr. Roarke gives shape to any fantasy his guest asks him, thanks to the help of actors and scenographers. But soon dreams turn into nightmares and guests find themselves trapped on the island, from which they can escape only by solving the mystery that the island itself secretly hides.

Fantasy Island: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the Fantasy Island movie? It is a 2020 film starring Michael Peña, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday, Kim Coates, Lucy Hale, Michael Rooker, Charlotte McKinney, Ryan Hansen, Jimmy O. Yang, Austin Stowell, Robbie Jones and Parisa Fitz-Henley. Below all the actors of the cast and their characters interpreted.

Lucy Hale: Melanie Cole

Michael Peña: Mr. Roarke

Maggie Q: Gwen Olsen

Austin Stowell: Patrick Sullivan

Portia Doubleday: Sloane Maddison

Parisa Fitz-Henley: Julia Roarke

Jimmy O. Yang: Brax Weaver / Tattoo

Ryan Hansen: JD Weaver

Michael Rooker: Damon

Charlotte McKinney: Chastity

Kim Coates: Devil Face

Trailer

Let’s see now the trailer in Italian of the film, premiered tonight on Sky Cinema.

Streaming and tv

Where to see Fantasy Island on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – June 29, 2021 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.