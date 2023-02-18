Former First Lady participated in the PL video encouraging the use of Ligue 180 to report harassment during the revelry

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro (PL) participated in a party campaign against harassment at carnival. In a video released on Friday (17.Feb.2023), she encourages victims to report cases of sexual harassment to Ligue 180, the federal government’s call center for women.

“If you are the victim of harassment, report it. You’re not alone. […] My fantasy is not an invitation. No, it is not”says Michelle in the video.

Watch (53s):

The first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, also released a video last Friday (Feb 17) encouraging women to report cases of harassment at Carnival through Ligue 180. According to her, the Ministry of Women, commanded by Cida Gonçalves , restructured the service channel.

Watch (1min15s):

A Law No. 13.718/2018 defines as a crime of sexual harassment “practicing against someone and without their consent libidinous act with the aim of satisfying one’s own lust or that of third parties”. The expected punishment is imprisonment from 1 to 5 years.

If you witness or are the victim of sexual harassment, in addition to reporting it to Call 180, you can contact the Municipal Guard of your city or the Military Police directly by calling 190.