More than 800 thousand people played the project based on the popular Dungeons and Dragons board game at the same time. This is the best result in the turn-based RPG genre in the largest online store Steam this year. The novelty is officially available to Russian gamers and even has Russian subtitles. Izvestia tested a fantasy project .

Record release

The second and third “Baldur’s Gate” share a break of 23 years, of which six years were spent on the development of Baldur’s Gate 3 . But the novelty cannot be called a sequel – this is a unique story that takes place 120 years after Baldur’s Gate 2. This did not stop attracting both loyal fans and a new audience: peak online amounted to a record 814 thousand players . The developers themselves – Larian Studios – expected only 100 thousand people. This allowed Baldur’s Gate 3 to approach Hogwarts Legacy, which resulted in 879 thousand one-time users .

Photo: Larian Studios

The game managed to overtake another world-famous project in popularity, which for a long time remained the undisputed leader of the top 10 paid games on Steam – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. European download servers crashed in the online store due to the release of Baldur’s Gate 3 – there were so many people who wanted to play the novelty . The head of Larian Studios, Sven Winke, apologized for the inconvenience, but it’s clear that it was a winner’s joke: it’s not every day that one of the largest digital stores is in trouble due to the hype around the release.

This success is easy to explain: Baldur’s Gate 3 is based on the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop RPG, which has become one of the most popular in the world over the past 10 years, especially in the West. Also at the beginning of the year, an adventure film based on this universe was released. . PC version does not require advanced hardware, that is, almost anyone with an inexpensive PC can play it. The project is more focused on history and plot and will suit even novice gamers .

According to the precepts of “Dungeons”

Since Baldur’s Gate 3 is based on the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop role-playing game, the vast majority of the features are borrowed from there. Classes, races, backstories and character scores, as well as skills, a battle system, and even deities with locations – everything will be familiar and understandable to fans of the board game .

According to the plot of Baldur’s Gate 3, the protagonist and several other characters are captured by octopus-like illithids. This is a cruel, but quite advanced race of humanoids with supernatural psychic abilities. . They are also called mind flayers, which is quite justified, given their way of reproduction: they infect captured slaves with maggots that gradually eat away the host’s brain and transform the body . So the character controlled by gamers suffered the same fate. But someone attacked the ship, collecting new victims. Taking advantage of the noise the hero escapes from captivity and now must find a way to get rid of the parasite in his head, and new associates who have exactly the same problem will help him in this .

The game has simplified many elements. No more need roll a bunch of dice to see how much damage the attack did. Now it is calculated automatically. But the developers from Larian Studios catered to both Dungeons fans and seasoned gamers: some actions or dialogue options require a check, for which you will have to roll a twenty-sided die . A certain difficulty is set (for example, 15) and the player must achieve a score of 15 or higher in order to succeed. But if a number falls below the threshold, then expect failure. There is one more small nuance: critical successes and failures at twenty and one. This guarantees a special result: catastrophic or, conversely, triumphant . For example, if you try to calm down two arguing characters, then because of the dropped one, they can start a fight . If desired, you can try your luck again, but for this you will have to spend “Inspiration Points”, which are awarded for completing special tasks (for example, not to lose a single fighter in the battle).

Another definite plus of the new “Baldur’s Gate” is character creation. You can change hair color and hairstyle, types of faces, skin tone, and so on. . You can spend several hours in the editor choosing the perfect look for the hero, and this is only a small part of the game itself. But if users are eager to try themselves as an adventurer in a fantasy world, then there are seven pre-generated characters (this option is also available in the board game). Each of them has a unique backstory, motivation and abilities. . For example, a tiefling (a hybrid of a demon and a human) Karlach is a barbarian. She is able to fly into a rage, her attacks cause impressive damage. And the high elf Astarion is a rogue who relies on dexterity, deceit and persuasion.

Photo: Larian Studios

What the players said

Users and critics greeted Baldur’s Gate 3 positively: in the Steam online store, buyers left 130 thousand reviews, and 93% of them are positive . This release does not lag behind its predecessor, which was released back in 2000. Both projects are called the best games in their genre, they note amazing graphics, an interesting plot and addictive gameplay that is hard to break away from. .

The novelty has already surpassed the second part: on one of the largest opinion aggregator sites – Metacritic – Baldur’s Gate 3 was rated 97 out of 100, while its predecessor had 95 . Growth, of course, is not the most impressive, but this is definitely a triumphant return of the series after a 20-year break. Final opinion of critics: a must-have .

Photo: Larian Studios

The novelty is officially available to players from Russia and supports Russian subtitles and translation of in-game texts. It will cost 2 thousand rubles on the Steam platform, and in early September a version for MacBooks and the PlayStation 5 console will be released . Even later Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming to Xbox Series S/S but the developers have not yet announced the exact date.