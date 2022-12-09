fantasy games Elder Ring and God of War Ragnarok are the big winners on the Game Awards, the annually televised awards gala for the gaming industry. Hidetaka Miyazaki, director of Elden Ring, acclaimed by both gamers and critics, received the awards for best game of the year, best role-playing game, best game direction and best art design on Thursday night.

Elden Ring received praise this year for its fascinating world and the sense of freedom and discovery it elicits from the player. Where the ‘game of the year’ came as a surprise last year, this was mainly the crowning achievement of a game that the gaming world just couldn’t let go of.

Also read about director Miyazaki’s special design philosophy: ‘The hardest game ever’ – why do that to yourself?



The narrative action game God of War Ragnarok was able to pick up the rest of the biggest prizes. The emotional play of war god Kratos’ bond with his teenage son Atreus earned six of its ten nominations, including the award for best story. Christopher Judge, who plays the growling anti-hero Kratos, can call himself the best game actor of the year. Cute cat game Stray won two awards for games by independent small game studios.

The Dutch blockbuster game Horizon Forbidden West was nominated in five different categories, but studio Guerrilla went home empty-handed.

The Game Awards will be broadcast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A jury of more than a hundred critics selects the best games of the year; the public receives modest input via an online voting form. New games are also announced during the show, such as this year’s successors to the popular games Hades and Death Stranding.