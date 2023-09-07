Fantasy football starts the new season with something new: the ‘switch’ arrives (in the photo Lapresse: Pulisic, Theo Hernandez, Leao)

Fantasy football, auction weekend in Italy with the break of Serie A

It is estimated that there are eight million fans of Fantasy Football, the game born in the 90s from an idea by Riccardo Albini who was inspired by Fantasy Baseball (or Rotisserie) American. In recent years, specialized sites that organize championships and apps that offer themselves as an aid and reference for private leagues have proliferated.

Some fantasy league has already started but it is above all this weekend that, from Vipiteno to Ragusa, gatherings between friends and colleagues will transform private homes, bars and pizzerias into as many Hotel Gallia for negotiations. The fantasy coaches, just like the executives grappling with the transfer market, will have to disentangle themselves between established stars and promises, between well-known names and new faces, always with an eye to the balance of the budgets which in this case are based on ‘credits’.

Fantasy football, Pulisic and Thuram on the notebooks of fantasy presidents

The first two days of Serie A were dissected to find any arrivals from abroad or the state of form of those who were already there, in the hope of reaching the title of Fantacampione, always highly coveted that there is a cash prize or a round of pizzas up for grabs. The various Pulisic and Thuram, Infantino and Retegui ended up in the notebooks, already put on display in the first matches in Italy, while striker like Osimhen, Giroud and Lautaro have seen their value soar well beyond the runaway inflation rate. And behind them, Lukaku and Scamacca, the purple Beltran and the usual Immobile are pawing.

Fantasy football 2023, switch: the novelty of the season

Then there are the individual strategies: you can fall out for a champion and surround him with humble followers or set up a mid-level team, without stars but also without too many risks.

New this year is the ‘switch’: an opportunity granted by the system to have as few training problems as possible. “It is a game function that allows you to “ensure ownership” of a specific player (“Dude”) inserted in training. If Tizio in his real match does not start the match from the first minute, the formation changes by moving him to the bench and promoting a pre-selected substitute (“Caio”) in his place – explains the website leghe.fantacalcio.it – It is basically an inversion of two players between the field and the bench conditioned by a certain event (the non-real ownership of Tizio). Once the Switch has taken place, Tizio will occupy exactly the position that Caio had on the bench. The Switch is not considered as a replacement, but it is a line-up change in all respects prior to it.”

