I think that in the two-odd years of this blog I have never told you about my hobby – I was going to say addiction, but in this case it is not something negative – to almost all kinds of games that have to do with cycling. Starting with the Pro Cycling Manager that I discovered back in 2001 when I was nothing more than a cadetillo who trained and competed and I have played all the editions that have come out. Others like Managercycling, which in reality the game mode is a forum where you take a team and there are even transfer markets where millions are paid for cyclists.

Therefore, now that the Vuelta is about to begin, I make a small exception to introduce you to one of those games in which all of you can participate: the Fantasy of LaVuelta by Carrefour. Now comes when they close my blog for saying that I became fond of this type of game when I was little with the Liga Fantástica Marca. It is also true that it was another roll: the coupon, send the letter, the registration arrived … Now things are more comfortable. Then I played the official Champions League, the Euroleague basketball … well, what do I say. The last one I was playing was Tropela, an institution in the cycling world. The fact is that now that the Tour of Spain begins, Biwenger and AS have decided to launch the Fantasy of the race where a lot of prizes are distributed.

At the moment there are already more than 12,000 registered teams, and the mechanism is more or less the same as always: a budget, an alignment of eight riders with a series of conditions … and fly. Also, completely free. Among the cyclists to choose from – with all those registered who will start the race this Tuesday – there are four different groups. Team leader, pure climbers, multipurpose cyclists – what have been stage busters – and sprinters. You must choose a cyclist from each group. And balance the euros well, because the remaining four can also be from one of these groups or gregarious, depending on the budget.

The scoring system adds both each stage and the general and complementary classifications, counting the general points, the Mountain, the Youth and even the Combativity. In addition, you can choose a captain every day who will score double the points in the stage. It is up to you how you combine it. And also, if things start regularly or there is some abandonment, you have the option of making a daily change, which in the end is always appreciated. And this year more, because the risk that a cyclist will go home due to the PCR tests on rest days is there – hopefully it does not happen, but, to show, what we are seeing in the Giro – and you can load the equipment .

Anyway, for the text I have left you the links in case you want to try. It has also given me to create the League Without Chain, so that everyone who wants to can get in and we ‘measure’ ourselves a bit to see how we tune up. In my case, I have spent the entire budget. Let’s see if it helps me. The important thing is to have fun with the sport that we like the most.