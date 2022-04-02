Important day in the lead as well as in the queue. It starts with the salvation challenge Spezia-Venice, on Sunday Juventus-Inter. Milan closes against Bologna on Monday, for which Ibrahimovic has already scored seven goals

Mario Ruggiero

Last stop finished. From today onwards it will go straight until the end of May. Eight rounds where anything can still happen, with many verdicts at stake. The thirty-first day begins today at 15 with Spezia-Venice and will end on Monday with Milan-Bologna. In the middle, the fascinating Italian derby between Juventus and Inter. Let’s analyze the possible ten surprises (plus one) of this day.

Spezia-Venice – Match-salvation of capital importance for both teams. The Spezia, with a victory, would perhaps put a decisive groove. On the contrary, Venezia could reverse the negative inertia of 2022 with a success (only one victory in ten games) by putting themselves back into play. Duty is a referee who has conceded six penalties in eleven games this season: a high average. The feeling is that only one episode can unlock the match that promises to be very balanced. In this case, Verde (23 million) of Spezia could be the player appointed to break the balance.

Lazio-Sassuolo – It is the game with the highest average / goal per game in Serie A: 58 goals in 17 games, 3.4 per game. Therefore, cluster bonuses await us in this match. After all, both teams have a great attacking department, with Sassuolo returning from six consecutive games with at least two goals scored per game. Trust, therefore, to the two ‘bomber’ of the two teams: Immobile (46 million) to cancel the unhappy period in the national team, Scamacca (29 million), always on target in the last three games of the neroverdi. See also Top and flop of Udinese in a draw against Milan: Udogie the best, Beto must be expected

Salernitana-Turin – Two teams are facing each other that have obvious difficulties, perhaps the worst records of the League: the hosts have not won at Arechi since October (1-0 against Genoa), the only game in which they have obtained a clean sheet. The guests, on the other hand, have not scored in eight of the last eleven away matches. In addition to sharing, therefore, the chromatic aspects (both formations are grenade), the two teams therefore experience a particular moment. Paradoxically, in the last period and – also considering the various absences of Juric’s team, Pobega above all – Salernitana could have a great opportunity to relaunch. Watch out, therefore, to the possible goal of the former: Verdi (17 million) paws, it may be the right card to use this day.

Fiorentina-Empoli – The derby is a match that escapes the rules and the trends of the teams: Fiorentina are undoubtedly in a great moment and also stopped Inter before the break with a sumptuous performance. Empoli, on the other hand, no longer knows how to win: an open streak of 13 games without success for the Tuscans. Presence number 100 in Serie A for Pinamonti (21 million), who also scored in the first leg and could celebrate this important milestone perhaps reaching double figures in the league, improving once again his personal record of goals scored in a single season.

Atalanta-Naples – An important match for both teams: Atalanta to consolidate their European position, Napoli to continue the hunt for leaders Milan. The absence of Osimhen is undoubtedly heavy for the Azzurri who will also have to do without Di Lorenzo (injured) and Rrhamani (suspended). The weight of the attack, therefore, will be on the shoulders of Dries Mertens (28 million): seven goals this season, and who has participated in six goals against the Orobics in the last seven crossings against Gasperini’s team. The Belgian wants to try to make his mark and, now, he has a great opportunity to lead the team. See also Totti, a fan among the fans, celebrates the curve on social media: "You have already won"

Udinese-Cagliari – The comeback defeat suffered against Napoli broke the good moment of form of the bianconeri who were returning from four consecutive useful results before the stop at Maradona. A diametrically opposite moment, however, for the rossoblù: three consecutive defeats without scoring, the good February was swept away in one fell swoop. With Deulofeu in strong doubt, the weight of the Juventus attack is all on the shoulders of Beto (18 million), without goals from ten games. It is therefore up to the Lusitanian to give some answers after an excellent first round.

Sampdoria-Rome – The victory against Venice calmed the Sampdoria environment. Decisive was the contribution of Francesco Caputo (27 million), author of the double against Penzo that smashed the orange-blacks. The attacker is one step away from a symbolic record: four consecutive seasons in double figures, with three different jerseys (Empoli, Sassuolo and, indeed, Sampdoria). It will not be easy for him against the solid defense of a Roma that has just returned from a good row of consecutive useful results (nine games, five wins and four draws) and the derby won clearly before the break.

Juventus-Inter – The highlight of the day. Tradition says Juventus favorite: considering all competitions, in fact, the Nerazzurri have won only once in Turin, 1-3 with Stramaccioni on the bench. It was 2012. In the last fifteen matches between the bianconeri and the nerazzurri, played in Piedmont, ten statements by the hosts and four draws. Above all, Cuadrado’s good streak (22 million) against Beneamata is surprising: the Colombian has scored five goals and four assists, against no Serie A team he has scored more goals. That may be the key to the match that promises to be very competitive. See also Tips for matchday 18: trust the Lazio and Inter blocks. Watch out for Joao Pedro

Verona-Genoa – With Blessin, Genoa has practically changed its face: the numbers in defense are important and, before the break, the first victory has also arrived that has removed the rust and insecurities. Thanks to Manolo Portanova (10 million), a player who – since the German coach arrived – has been very active on the opponent’s trocar, creating important opportunities. Watch out for a possible encore although Verona has important numbers and, with Tudor on the bench, he scored many goals showing a very offensive football.

Milan-Bologna – Giroud or Ibrahimovic? It will be the doubt that will dissolve Pioli in the next few hours. Certainly, the Swede (35 million) has a good tradition against the rossoblù: in the ten crossings against the Emiliani he scored seven goals and provided three assists. An interesting statistic. The Rossoneri could extend (or respond) to Napoli and Inter, engaged in matches – on paper – much more complicated and, to do so, the contribution of the Scandinavian totem will also be needed.