We have reached the end of a fantasy championship full of surprises, twists but also lots of fun and prizes for fantasy coaches. The last act of this season decrees Stefano Cianciulli as the last winner of the day, or rather the fantasy coach who, totaling 105.5 points, ranked first in Italy on the 38th day of the Gazzetta Fantasy Championship. As usual for a few weeks, there will also be the new Sportvatar of Fantasy Championship to reward Stefano who wins, in addition to the glory, a Motorola EDGE 30 Pro worth 849.90 euros won thanks to 6 players out of 11 who scored, among which definitely stand out the hat-trick by Koopmeiners and the brace by Leao. The attacking trident is completed by Osimhen, top scorer of the season, and Nzola who, although close, fails to score in the very delicate match against Roma. Many bonuses also from the midfield: in addition to the aforementioned Koopmeiners, Stefano has lined up Chiesa and also Luis Alberto, trusting our advice given on our social channels.