Up for grabs is a record amount of 300,000 euros and over 2,000 prizes for top coaches

Francis Pietralla – MILAN

The experts will have already started studying under the umbrella. And therefore some will already know everything in detail about the various Tijjani Reijnders, Marcus Thuram, Timothy Weah, Houssem Aouar, Valentin Castellanos and the other new faces of the market. Even the most hidden pearls like Giorgi Kvernadze from Frosinone or Gaetano Oristanio from Cagliari, a tip and a playmaker destined to upset the plans of the roses. Today, with the release of the first list of players, the new Fantasy Championship season officially begins, the richest in terms of prize money (over three hundred thousand euros, with more than two thousand prizes available).

BETWEEN THE POSTS — Let’s start with the goalkeepers. The top is always Mike Maignan, the safety of Milan. The quotation is 43, the highest paid goalkeeper ever, just like last year. He is followed by Alex Meret, owner of the Napoli champion of Italy and frontman of the best defense in Serie A in the last season (28 goals conceded in 38 games). Last year it closed with the best fantasy average: 6.07. On the third step of the podium is the usual Wojciech Szczesny. Among the exploits are Ivan Provedel, listed at 40, and also Michele Di Gregorio of Monza. All waiting to know who will be the next Inter goalkeeper. See also The debut of Lionel Messi in World Cups, with the 19 shirt on his back

IN DEFENSE — Security is always Theo. The best defender in the Fantasy Championship costs 45 credits and remains a guarantee: he comes from a year with 4 goals, 3 assists and a fantasy average of 6.44. Behind him gallops Federico Dimarco – 4 goals and 3 assists – who rises to 41 credits, sons of the second best fantasy average of last season after Davide Zappacosta (6.72, the same as Smalling). Stephan Posch of Bologna (33) and Carlos Augusto of Monza (35) also get up, returning from a year with six goals each. Napoli have lost Kim, but still have Di Lorenzo (38), while among the surprises stand out Federico Baschirotto of Lecce (26) and the central tandem of Udinese, made up of Bijol (23) and Perez (21).

in midfield — Here the fantasy coaches have lost a lot: Tonali, Brozovic and above all Milinkovic-Savic, who flew to Al-Hilal. The Serbian would have been the highest paid, but the burden of the “one man show” this time is taken by Luis Alberto, first of the midfielders at a cost of 52 credits. Merit of 6 goals, 7 assists and a fantasy average of 6.97. Only Nicolò Cambiaghi, former striker, and Mattia Zaccagni, also listed “A” like Leao and Kvaratskhelia, are better than him. Miranchuk, on the other hand, 4 goals and 5 assists in Turin, moved to midfield, where Gabriel Strefezza (39), Felipe Anderson (47) and Teun Koopmeiners, Atalanta star with a 50 rating remain after a season of 10 goals, 4 assists and two hat-tricks. Betting? Giovanni Fabbian of Inter, destined for loan. See also Covid, Alex Sandro positive in the national team: he stays in Brazil, skips the second half in Verona

in attack — The highest paid footballer ever is Victor Osimhen. Merit of a season ended as top scorer with 26 goals. Nigerian costs 90 credits. Lautaro Martinez (88) and Ciro Immobile (86) follow him. An offer from Saudi Arabia is pending on the latter: he will decide what to do in these days. The same goes for Dusan Vlahovic, listed on 84. Boulaye Dia from Salernitana (63), back from a season with 16 goals, and Antonio Sanabria from Turin (60) stand out among the highest exploits. Here too a couple of bets: Albert Gudmundsson from Genoa (31) – 11 goals in Serie B – and Nicolò Cambiaghi from Atalanta (25). Last year he scored 6 goals at Empoli earning Mancini’s esteem. He finished with the fantasy media of 7. Passed with full marks.