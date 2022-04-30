Dark Point Games confronts us with mythological monsters in the midst of the conflict between Hades and Ares.

Achilles is one of the most famous heroes of the Greek mythologysome legends from which Dark Point Games drinks for this action rpg that the study defines as ‘souls-like’. Achilles’ voyage, sent for fight Phoboswill make us go through mythological lands where we can get powerful artifacts that will help us in our search.

The game opens its early access on May 12Greek mythology will be the framework for this isometric perspective role playing game with classic elements from other popular franchises in the genre like Diablo. However, the developers’ approach, based on the FromSoftware saga, is quite a declaration of intent for what we can expect both in the fighting as in the growth of our character.

If you feel like embarking on this mythological journey through Greek lands, you will be happy to know that Dark Point Games has announced that the launch of the game in early access will be next May 12and you can now add Achilles: Legends Untold to your wishlist at Steam. In the trailer we can see our protagonist using different combat skills.

In addition to throwing the shield as if it were a Marvel superhero, Dark Point Games has not forgotten that characteristic movement of Brad Pitt in Troy. The game will also include cooperative multiplayer to advance through the Greek lands in the company of a friend. If you’re a fan of fantasy role-playing games, just yesterday we recommended King Arthur: Knight’s Tale, an interesting alternative version of the Arthurian legend.

