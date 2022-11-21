The “Globo” program gave the senator a voice to explain herself about supporting Lula, with an emphasis on what she could be in politics, including running for president in 2026

The program Fantasticgives TV Globoaired on Sunday (20.Nov.2022) a report of just over 10 minutes with Senator Simone Tebet (MDB). THE journalist Ana Carolina Raimundi accompanied the 52-year-old congresswoman for a week, starting on November 8. The result was a flattering profile in which the emedebista explained the support for the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), and talked about his future in politics.

Tebet ranked 3rd among the 11 candidates for the Presidency of the Republic, with 4.16% of valid votes🇧🇷 Today is part of the transition team chaired by the vice-president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB).

🇧🇷It is important to understand what my candidacy was”, he declared. 🇧🇷The democratic center was destroyed, so my candidacy was to open paths thinking about 4 years from now🇧🇷 It was a more political than electoral candidacy.🇧🇷

The senator said her mission is not over yet. 🇧🇷I think this front needs to be expanded so that in 2026, whoever the next president of the Republic is, will be a democratic president“, said. 🇧🇷Preferably a woman. It doesn’t have to be me, maybe a black woman, to show the face of Brazil.🇧🇷

On supporting Lula in the 2nd round of this year’s elections, Tebet said it was the riskiest decision he had taken, but that it was necessary to be on the side of democracy.

🇧🇷It was the riskiest decision of my entire political life because I was never on the side of the PT, but I was always on the side of democracy. Everyone says that we are the fruit of the environment. I say that we are the result of the environment and the time in which we were born”, he declared, adding that he was born in the dictatorship and spent his adolescence fighting for democracy.

“I had to really get into the campaign, as guarantor of the process, right? What is at stake is democracy itself“, said. 🇧🇷If I, who am a person from the center, am here on this democratic front, there is no problem for you to accompany us.🇧🇷

According to the senator, she has received negative comments for having sided with the petista. 🇧🇷After the 2nd round, I became aware of what rejection is”, said.

But the report highlighted the support of Brazilians. O Fantastic showed Tebet’s popularity, with photo requests wherever she goes – from the airport to the halls of Congress. The program also spoke of the visibility given by Lula to her in the speech given after the victory on October 30 at Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

To Fantasticthe husband of the senator, the state representative Eduardo Rocha (MDB-MS), stated that she would be “an excellent minister🇧🇷

AGRIBUSINESS

Tebet defined himself as belonging to what he called sustainable agro. 🇧🇷This half dozen, in quotes because it is much more than half a dozen, which do not respect the environmental issue, land management, springs, our rivers, our forests, they are not Brazilian agribusiness“, said.

FEMINISM

One of the themes highlighted by Fantastic was Tebet’s relationship with female voters. Asked if she is a feminist, the senator replied: “A feminist is every woman who defends her rights, whatever they may be, even the right to be a mother and want to stay indoors and take care of her children. It is a woman’s right to be whatever she wants. If that’s the concept of a feminist, yes I am a feminist🇧🇷

Tebet said to do politics “to defend that women have equal wages, are in the spaces of power🇧🇷 She stated that she received different treatment in politics because she was a woman”since the 1st day🇧🇷 According to her, women need “be better to be considered equal” to a man.

🇧🇷Woman if you speak low, she is fragile. If she imposes herself, she is hysterical, she is out of control. These are 2 terms that a woman can never accept, because they have a whole history about it“, said.