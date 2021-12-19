The sale of shares in JBS, the largest global producer of animal protein, by BNDES is part of the divestment process already started by the bank. The operation involved 70 million shares, around 12% of the bank’s stake in the company. Each share was sold for R$38.01 and totaled R$2.6 billion.

“In terms of the market, it was a fantastic operation. Regarding the closing of the day, we did well. We think the size was adequate, with the rate of return that we wanted”, said the director of Participations, Capital Markets and Indirect Credit at BNDES, Bruno Laskowsky to the Reuters news agency.

“It was an operation that is part of our capital recycling management and we understand it as a normal process, and with great agility the bank found a window to exercise its market intelligence”, he added.

The executive also told the agency that investing in ESG assets and services adds more value than traditional operations. “We really believe in sustainability,” said Laskowsky.

The bank continues to follow the market and new divestment operations may take place in the future. According to the executive, since 2019 the BNDES has sold around R$ 80 billion.

He stressed, however, that there is no “pressure to sell”. “We don’t have a call and keep looking. If we have to stop to… we don’t have pressure to sell (shareholdings)”, he said.

“Everything will be done very sparingly and when we think it makes sense, it gives a return and is valid for recycling, we will do it. There is no pressure, no goal, no market call.”

This year, the BNDES has already sold important positions in Vale, Klabin and other holdings that helped leverage the bank’s profits.

With the sale of shares, the objective of the BNDES is to apply the resources in services that can improve the lives of the population, a bank executive told Reuters.

