L’Aquila is in mourning for the death of Federica Giarrusso: the young mother was defeated by an illness at 52 years old

She passed away at only 52 years old Federica Giarrussowoman and mother living in L’Aquila. Some time ago the bitter discovery of a disease with which she fought for a long time, but which in the end defeated her and took her away forever. Her parents, brothers, husband Claudio and especially her daughter Maria Vittoria mourn her passing. This afternoon the funeral in the Basilica of Collemaggio.

The city of The Eagle She is heartbroken over the death of a young citizen, a woman esteemed by all and a loving mother of a teenage girl, who in recent days has lost her battle against a disease that has left her no escape.

Her name was Federica Giarrusso and she worked as an employee at Baratelli Constructions, where she was known and respected by all on both a professional and personal level. Some time ago the bitter discovery of suffering from a bad bad, against whom she fought until the end. Until unfortunately she had to give up.

Federica he was 52 years old. She was married to Claudio Rossi and she was the mother of Maria Vittoriaa teenager to whom he dedicated his life and whom he loved very much, as the many messages of condolence that have appeared on social media in these hours tell. In addition to them, his beloved colleagues, his parents Paolo and Rita, his brother Marco and his sister Silvia are mourning his passing. The funeral will be celebrated today, Friday 28 June at 3:30 pm, at the Basilica of Collemaggio.

Basilica of Collemaggio – L’Aquila

As mentioned, there are many condolence messages that the people who loved her entrusted to social media. Particularly touching is that of her friend Maura, who on Facebook he wrote: