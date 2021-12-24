The community had asked that the first part of the card title be playable in this way.

If you don’t know Inscryption, you should take a look at it. The last game of Daniel mullins, creator of Pony Island, is a title that a priori seems like cards and horror, but to define it that way would be to remain only on the surface. In fact, only its first trailer teaches what is fair and necessary, because showing more would be to ruin the gaming experience.

Precisely, what that video brought us was the first part of the game, where we found ourselves in a room of a cabin, facing a mysterious character with our deck of cards in a disturbing environment. Well, that roguelike component, where we are acquiring new cards and advantages while we choose the path we travel, has been enhanced this December.

The expansion is called Inscryption: Kaycee’s ModAnd it is that the creator himself has announced a small free expansion that allows us to play this part infinitely, as well as other novelties that we will not reveal so as not to spoil the surprise. It is called Inscryption: Kaycee’s Mod, and we can already take a look at it on steam, where the creator has thanked all the support received after the launch.

To install it, we must right-click the game in our Steam account and enter the code givemeascensionmode. Within the title, we will simultaneously press Shift + K + M and we will be able to enjoy this new way of approaching the proposal.

In 3DJuegos we have already warned you several times about how recommendable this game is, to the point of granting it the seal of masterpiece at our awards gala in 2021. In addition, we were able to review it at the time, and Alejandro Pascual commented that it is unique and surprising, and above all much more than a card game. If you want to know more, check out our Inscryption review.

