On the occasion of Valentine's Day, the official cast of the new film was announced with a nice photo to say the least Fantastic 4 by Marvel Studios. They will play the four heroes Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-BachrachAnd Joseph Quinn.

So some of the various rumors that have followed one another in recent months have found a positive response, arriving through the official profile of Marvel Studios on X.

Happy Valentine's Day from Marvel's First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four. Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFourin theaters July 25, 2025. pic.twitter.com/dOmLG0m7ie — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 14, 2024

In addition to the four actors, the post we are reporting also indicated the release date of the film in cinemas, set for July 25, 2025. Further information will likely be released in the coming days.