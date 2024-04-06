Comic fans have a theory about the next Marvel movie, The fantastic Four. According to some fans, the film will not be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU for short).

On April 4th, to celebrate “4-4” day, Marvel has shared a new poster for the film. As you can see below, it shows the Human Torch flying through the sky and carving the number four with flames. At first glance it doesn't reveal much, but internet enthusiasts have already analyzed the image in search of secrets.

The Human Torch poster

The biggest clue is the skyline, visible in the lower right corner. The Fantastic Four's base of operations is New York City, already seen in many MCU films such as Avengers: Infinity War: in the image it looks very different than the city we know.

Instead of being the real-world New York depicted so far, the buildings all have a retrofuturistic design, which makes fans think this isn't the MCU we know. Add to that the expectation that this film will be set in the 1960s (thanks to the original poster you see at the top of the story), and the style seems quite different from most of what Marvel has created so far.