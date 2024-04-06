Comic fans have a theory about the next Marvel movie, The fantastic Four. According to some fans, the film will not be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU for short).
On April 4th, to celebrate “4-4” day, Marvel has shared a new poster for the film. As you can see below, it shows the Human Torch flying through the sky and carving the number four with flames. At first glance it doesn't reveal much, but internet enthusiasts have already analyzed the image in search of secrets.
The biggest clue is the skyline, visible in the lower right corner. The Fantastic Four's base of operations is New York City, already seen in many MCU films such as Avengers: Infinity War: in the image it looks very different than the city we know.
Instead of being the real-world New York depicted so far, the buildings all have a retrofuturistic design, which makes fans think this isn't the MCU we know. Add to that the expectation that this film will be set in the 1960s (thanks to the original poster you see at the top of the story), and the style seems quite different from most of what Marvel has created so far.
The multiverse solution
However, let's remember that the MCU has been introducing for some time the multiverse and it is therefore not impossible that Marvel sets the film in a universe separate from the one in which the “main” characters of the saga appear but then transports the Fantastic 4 into this universe.
Let's remember that even films that are not part of the MCU have been linked to it (think of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man).
While awaiting confirmation, we remind you that the Ms. Marvel actress has received confirmation that she will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
