This is what the informant and YouTuber John Campea brought to light in one of his most recent videos. It is necessary to point out that it is not yet known who will be the antagonist in this new film. But the ruler of Latveria is a strong candidate.

In the 20th Century Fox films, Doctor Doom always played an important role, first as the main villain and then as a secondary one. So it cannot be ruled out that he returns in this new film.

Campea stands out ‘what my source confirmed to me is that [Marvel] He was talking to Mads Mikkelsen [acerca de] Doom’. However, he made it clear that it is not a role that is 100% guaranteed for this actor but it is very possible.

Fountain: Marvel.

John Campea, when talking about this actor for Fantastic Foursaid ‘Now, to be clear, I’m sure they talked to a dozen people. They didn’t tell me that Mads Mikkelsen was chosen to play Doom’.

To the above, he added ‘not at all. But they were able to confirm that Mikkelsen is one of the people they spoke to for Doom’. The fact that this actor has been in the MCU before is no obstacle for him to participate again.

Previously, Mads Mikkelsen played Kaecilius in Doctor Strange (2016). But in the past other artists have appeared in Marvel Studios films and played other characters.

This is the case of Gemma Chan, who was behind Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel (2019) and Sersi in Eternals (2021).

Fountain: Marvel.

Until now the name that has sounded the most for Fantastic Four is that of Pedro Pascal, who could play Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic.

