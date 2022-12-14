John Krasinski apparently has not been contacted to reprise his role as Reed Richards in Fantastic Four: the actor revealed it to the microphones of The Wrap, during a presentation event for the third season of the series Jack Ryan.

Although he was enthusiastically judged for his small role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (here the review), Krasinski may therefore not return within the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Mr Fantastic.

“There was no contact, the only time it happened was while I was shooting the last few episodes of the second season of Jack Ryan: Kevin Feige called me asking if I wanted to fly to Los Angeles and film in their project for a day”, said the actor.

“For me it was an honor. I flew there from Budapest as soon as we finished work and I went directly to the set of Doctor Strange. I’m a huge fan of all those characters and that world, so being part of it for a day was really exciting.”

Indicated for years as the best possible choice to play Reed Richards, Krasinski has finally realized his dream thanks to the film directed by Sam Raimi, appearing albeit briefly in the Earth-838 version of Mr. Fantastic.

“Being in the same room with those people was crazy, as was being a part of that narrative. Yeah, being turned into spaghetti wasn’t my life goal as far as the Marvel Universe is concerned, but it was still a lot of fun. “