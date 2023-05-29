The cast of “Fantastic Four” would include Margot Robbie as Susan Storm, the Invisible Woman. This is what the famous insider says MyTimeToShineHellow, known for leaking some important news from the medium, who also ensures that the roles of Reed Richards, Johnny Storm and the Mole would already have their actors cast and at least one of them is another recognized figure in Hollywood. Who is it about? These are the stars that would join Marvel Studios.

The possible cast of “Fantastic 4”

Although it is already a surprise that margot robbie —the protagonist of “Barbie” and Harley Quinn in DC Comics— can join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the insider reveals that the cast would also be joined by none other than Adam Driver as Reed Richards. This would leave behind the version of the character played by John Krasinski, who appeared in the sequel to “Doctor Strange.”

Adam Driver, Margot Robbie, Paul Mescal, and Daveed Diggs. Photo: Gaby Meza/Twitter

Also, the Irishman Paul Mescal and American Daveed Diggs —protagonist of “Soul” and Sebastian in “The Little Mermaid”—would be in charge of giving life to Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, and Ben Grimm, aka the Thing. In this way, Emily Blunt would also be ruled out in the role of Susan Storm, another of the great requests of the fans.

When is “Fantastic 4” released?

The new “Fantastic 4” movie belongs to the phase 6 of the UCM, so you still have to wait for the 5 to finish. However, at the San Diego Comic Con it was confirmed that the tape would arrive next November 6, 2024.

Official logo of “Fantastic 4”. Photo: Marvel Studios

The film will be in charge of opening the same phase in which the next two “Avengers” films would arrive: “The Kang Dynasty” and “Secret Wars”, two of the most anticipated film events by Marvel Studios fans.

