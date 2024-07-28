While Marvel Studios revealed the full title of the Fantastic Four movie at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, another interesting piece of information about it came from the convention.

This comes from the director of this film, Matt Shakman, who made it clear that it will not be an origin story. In fact, it will be more similar to Spider-Man: Homecomingwhere Spider-Man was already a superhero and does not resume the story from the beginning.

Shakman’s comments were picked up by Hollywood outlet EW. In the interview about The Fantastic Four: First Stepsthis filmmaker said ‘One of the things we decided early on was not to do an origin story’.

Then, he highlighted ‘one of the ways we do our thing is not to tell the story of how they got up [al espacio] and they changed, and our story begins there’. So that element will be left aside.

Matt Shakman went on to say about The Fantastic Four: First Steps ‘there’s a lot of well-known narrative leading up to that moment, right?’.

Later, he explained ‘And then we made up our new story starting basically at the end of the first act, and we thought, ‘Okay, let’s start off on a completely new foot.’ So we started after that.’. So, it’s clear that the members of Fantastic Four have their powers at their maximum from the beginning.

The special video shared at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 by Marvel Studios may reflect what Shakman said. This convention has been full of revelations from the studio.

In relation to Captain America: Brave New World The name of the character played by actor Giancarlo Esposito came up. But returning to the subject of the film The Fantastic Four: First Steps Its release date will be July 25, 2025.

