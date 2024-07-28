During San Diego Comic-Con 2024 it was announced that Fantastic Four: First Steps will be the official title of the Fantastic Four movie with Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Coming to theaters July 25, 2025exactly one year from now, the film will be set in the 60s but in a retrofuturist version of that era, therefore on the one hand known to the public but on the other completely new and endowed with an undoubted potential.

“We will not just set the film in the 60s, but it will be about 60’s retro-futuristic style“, explained director Matt Shakman during the SDCC 20224 panel. “Some of it will be what you know from that time period, some of it will be things you’ve never seen before. With the right amount of heart and brain, anything is possible.”

Apparently, visitors to the panel were also able to witness a clip from the film in which Pedro Pascal, who plays the character of Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic, presents a sort of popular science television show. The video also features the Thing played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach.”