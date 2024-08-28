Right now the new version of The Fantastic Four for the MCU is in the process of production. Because filming has already begun, a paparazzi got a photo of the Thing. Thanks to it we have an idea of ​​what he will look like in the final product.

Although it is noticeable that the photograph was taken from a distance and possibly with a low-quality cell phone, it allows us to see the member of the Fantastic Four. His costume is similar to the one we already saw Johnny Storm wearing in a San Diego Comic Con trailer.

The suit looks like an astronaut’s suit from the 1960s, but with patterns combining white and blue. As for the Mole’s face, we see that it is practically made, although it will probably have digital enhancements. Also, in appearance it is more similar to its animated versions and not so much to the live-action ones that came out a few years ago.. You can see that he has huge ‘eyebrows’ and a very wide chin.

The Fantastic Four It premieres on July 24, 2025, so there is still plenty of time for development.. Surely, with time we will have more images of the filming and surely better looks at the rest of the team. Do you think they will do justice to Marvel’s first family this time?

What do we know about the new Fantastic Four movie?

The new movie of The Fantastic Four will introduce us to a new version of the family that will be connected to the rest of the MCU projects. So far not much is known about her story, but we can expect the appearance of Galactus and a female version of Silver Surfer..

Its main cast is composed of Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. They will all be directed by Matt Shankman, who worked as director on Wandavision. Does that interest you?

