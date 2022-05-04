John Krasinski is the director fans would like for an eventual reboot of The Fantastic Four made by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The director has always been a part of a lot of Reed Richards fan art, who want John Krasinski in the most important chair for Fantastic Four.

Last week Jon Watts left the role as for the Spider-Man movies, so as to take a break from the world of superhero cinema. And Marvel Studios looks like it’s about to announce who will take care of the next film, and the fans they think Krasinski will take that role. The actor has now decided to leave the role from in front of the camera to go behind.

I have no inside info whatsoever, but based on my conversation with John Krasinski in 2020– I would bet all my money that this man will be directing Fantastic Four pic.twitter.com/YIMxVvRHwd – Chris Killian (@chriskillian) May 1, 2022

But what does Krasinski think of this story? He said about him during an interview with ComicBook: «Wow, that would be a really nice idea. It’s interesting because I’m a huge Marvel fan. I think they have their… their great formula. Yes, I would go there. I trust Kevin Feige, he is one of the most talented people. If he wants, we’ll discuss it“.

This conversation dates back to 2020, as you can see from Chris Killian’s tweet above. But it is not yet known whether this will really be the case. Yes, because despite the will of the fans and the words of John Krasinski, to make the decision is always Marvel. Not to mention the fact that we have not yet known if there will really be a reboot of The Fantastic Four, and we do not know who will take the place of Watts for the films involving Spider-Man.

So, for now we can do nothing but wait for official communications from part of the producers and the directorfamous for his role as Jim in the well-known series that has now become an integral part of pop culture: The Office US, available for viewing via the Netflix streaming service. While waiting to learn more, you can enjoy an excellent TV series.