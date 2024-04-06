Marvel has taken many fans by surprise. MCU when confirming the actress Julia Garner as the female version of Silver Surfer in the upcoming 'Fantastic Four' reboot. This announcement has generated great expectations among fans of the world of superheroes, who are eager to see how this new approach to the character will develop.

The choice of Julia Garner to play Shalla-Bal, the female counterpart of the Silver Surfer, has been received with enthusiasm. Known for her outstanding performance in series like 'Ozark', the actress is ready to take her talent to the universe Marvel and deliver a memorable interpretation of this iconic character.

Who will be the female version of Silver Surfer?

Julia Garnerknown for her outstanding performance in the series 'Ozark', has been chosen to give life to a female version of Silver Surferspecifically the character of Shalla-Bal. This innovative approach to character representation adds a new dimension to the story and will provide a fresh and contemporary perspective.

Who is Julia Garner?

With a career on the rise, Julia Garner He has demonstrated his versatility and talent in various projects. Her most recognized role is as Ruth Langmore in 'Ozark', for which she has received multiple awards. Now, she embarks on a new challenge by joining the Marvel universe, with a performance as Shalla-Bal.

Who is Shalla-Bal in 'Fantastic Four'?

Shalla-Bal is a key character in the Silver Surfer mythology, originating from the planet Zenn-La. In this adaptation, the relationship between Shalla-Bal and Silver Surfer is expected to play an important role in the plot. Additionally, in the comics, the character is known as the eternal empress of Zenn-La and partner of Norrin Radd, better known as the Silver Surfer. Norrin agrees to become Galactus's messenger to save the planet from him, which then causes the lovers' eternal separation.

Silver surfer and Shalla-Bal. Photo: Marvel

What other actors will be part of the 'Fantastic Four' reboot?

In addition to Julia Garner, The cast includes Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Each actor will bring their unique talent to bring the iconic characters of Marvel and thus create an interesting dynamic on screen.

When is the 'Fantastic Four' reboot released?

'Fantastic Four' is scheduled for July 25, 2025. With innovative direction and a stellar cast, this film promises to be a milestone in the history of superhero cinema. Additionally, there is speculation that the film could take place in the past, since the original presentation of the cast by Marvel It showed conceptual art set in the sixties.