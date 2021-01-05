What if we ventured on the side of two incredible chicks? In Doctor Cyclops, the work of a researcher on the properties of uranium will lead the story into a crazy Lilliputian elucubration. Doctor Thorkel is a sort of mad scientist reclusive in the Amazon jungle who discovered a pitchblende (uranium) mine, thanks to which he experiments on the miniaturization of living things. Go find out where we got all this!

We note, however, that in 1940, when the film was produced, uranium and its derivatives were not yet tainted with reservations or suspicions. On the contrary, we saw it as a brilliant mineral capable of improving energy production, without worrying about its consequences (even if its discoverer, Marie Curie, had paid the price). We lived in a candid world without imagining the effects on man and nature of such exploitation in the tropical jungle.

A cat and mouse game

Obviously, the subject of the film is completely elsewhere, whimsical and funny: this maniac doctor, nicknamed Cyclops for no real reason (apart from his sight problems), manages to trap fellow visitors to reduce them to a tiny size with rays. From then on, the whole film will be a game of cat and mouse between the mad scientist and his victims. We will admire in passing the simple, but neat special effects, as well as a game on the scales of magnitude which inspired, no doubt, the most famous and renowned the shrinking man, by Jack Arnold, a great classic of the fantastic. The director of Doctor Cyclops, Ernest B. Schoedsack, who himself measured 1.96 m, knew a lot about the question of gigantism since we owe him the famous King Kong. Certainly his Doctor Cyclops did not have the same success, although it was the first color fantasy film. Benefiting from a decent budget, it is not a simple B series, but a neat work where we can distinguish at least one renowned actor: Albert Dekker in the title role, spotted in particular in Elia Kazan or Robert Aldrich.

A civilization of albino worshipers

Same principle for the most rudimentary the people of hell, named in original version The Mole People (“The mole men”), whose main actor, John Agar, made his debut with John Ford. We will not say the same of the director, Virgil Vogel, unknown to the battalion. This does not prevent this People of hell to be a pleasant joke that can be placed somewhere in between Star Trek and an Egyptian peplum. We follow archaeologists who, somewhere in Asia, come across Sumerian remains, which lead them to a ruin concealing in its depths a civilization of albino worshipers of the goddess Ishtar who use the title mole-men as slaves. A canvas straight from the Time Machine, by HG Wells, where the Eloïs exploit the poor Morlocks… This, transposed to the Babylonian-Sumerian era, generates sketchy scenes in a skirt in a slightly Egyptian setting (we get a little tangled up in styles and eras) .

In his presentation of the film, the fantasticophile Jean-Pierre Dionnet calls Bressonian the play of the actors, which is a bit far-reaching, but it is undeniable that the formal examination of this brief work turns out to be a real asset. Nanar taxed in a dictionary of Universal’s worst sci-fi movie, the people of hell did not deserve so much indignity, if only because of his ingenuity and his virtuoso mixture of registers and situations: in fact, scenes of mountaineering and speleology follow sequences of futuristic-medieval peplums, in which humanoid slaves have the annoying habit of taking their victims by digging the earth and where the simple light of a torch is enough to terrify the zealots of Ishtar. Enough to spend a good winter evening by gently basking.