Gold to the Swedish Hector, Fede returns to the Olympic podium after the bronze 4 years ago in PyeongChang

Always giant: after the bronze 4 years ago in PyeongChang Federica Brignone is still on the Olympic podium. With a race of applause Fede she improved after the third place in the first heat and is silver, beaten only by Sara Hector, the Swede who this year is dominating the specialty. Lara Gut also climbs on the podium, recovering from eighth place with the best time of the second heat.

It is the thirty-third medal for Italian skiing at the Games, the sixteenth for women.

Hector finished in 1’55 “59, the Brignone at 28/100, the Gut at 72/100. At the foot of the podium the Trouppe, who was second after the first heat. Twentieth at 4” 22 Elena Curtoni. Marta Bassino had come out in the first heat.

The race stood still for a long time due to the injury of the American Nina O’Brien, sixth after the first heat and badly crashed two doors from the finish. See also Live ticker and medal table for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing

February 7, 2022 (change February 7, 2022 | 09:12)

