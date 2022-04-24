The third installment offantastic animals” came to theaters to tell us the secrets of Dumbledore, but did not get the expected collection or the reception of specialized critics. In fact, it is the least successful installment of the “Harry Potter” franchise.

It is important to mention that the end of the film left an uncertain path for the saga, since Warner Bros would only give the green light to more sequels taking into account the profits. In this regard, producer Jeff Bock spoke with The Wrap to talk about the future of the magical world on the big screen.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘The Northman’ Review: Robert Eggers Honors Vikings With Brutal History

JK Rowling’s universe still has a lot to offer fans. Photo: Warner

“There are still many directions in which Warner could take the wizarding world in the long term, but right now they need to get back to what people like the most and that’s Harry Potter,” he said, with which he gave something to talk about between the Potterhead community.

“Whether it’s an adaptation of ‘The Cursed Child’ or something else, the next project should be something closer to the books that builds an appetite for a spin-off that can really branch out the way the first installment of The Cursed Child did.” ‘Fantastic animals’”, he concluded.

YOU CAN SEE: Johnny Depp rejects “Pirates of the Caribbean”: will not accept any contract with Disney

Chris Columbus doesn’t rule out producing a “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” movie. Photo: Composition/Warner

What is it about?

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is a West End play split in two, written by Jack Thorne. His story is set almost two decades after “The Deathly Hallows” when Harry Potter is an employee of the Ministry of Magic and is the father of three children along with Ginny Weasley. The youngest of them, Albus Severus, will be the protagonist along with his father.