This evening, Monday 26 December 2022, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1 Fantastic Beasts – Dumbledore’s secrets, a 2022 film directed by David Yates, is broadcast. The film is the third episode of the series, spin-off and prequel to the Harry Potter film series, inspired by the book of the same name by JK Rowling, also screenwriter here, together with Steve Kloves. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In a tea room in London, Albus Dumbledore meets Gellert Grindelwald, to whom he confesses that he had followed his ideas as a boy as he was in love with him. Grindelwald reveals his plan for domination of the wizarding and muggle world to Dumbledore, then vanishes.

In Guilin (China), Newt Scamander witnesses the birth of a qilin, a magical creature that can peer into the soul and into the future. Gellert Grindelwald’s followers, led by Credence Barebone, attack and kill the mother, taking the puppy with them. Grindelwald later kills the creature to take advantage of its precognition ability. Unbeknownst to him, however, the qilin has given birth to another twin cub, which Newt carries to safety.

Unable to fight Grindelwald due to a blood oath, Albus Dumbledore recruits Newt, his brother Theseus, Ilvermorny Charms teacher Lally Hicks, French-Senegalese wizard Yusuf Kama, Newt’s assistant Bunty Broadacre, and the no-mag Jacob Kowalski, after giving him a fake wand, to thwart Grindelwald’s plan for world domination. Yusuf is placed as a spy in Grindelwald’s inner circle, while the rest of the group is sent to Berlin, Germany. There, Grindelwald is acquitted, thanks to his infiltrators, of all criminal charges by the International Confederation of Wizards (CIM), and also runs for the position of Supreme Big Shot.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander

Jude Law – Albus Dumbledore

Mads MikkelsenGellert Grindelwald

Ezra Miller: Credence Barebone / Aurelius Dumbledore

Dan FoglerJacob Kowalski

Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein

Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander

Jessica WilliamsEulalie “Lally” Hicks

William NadylamYusuf Kama

Victoria YeatesBunty Broadacre

Katherine Waterston as Porpentina “Tina” Goldstein

Richard CoyleAberforth Dumbledore

Oliver Masucci Anton Vogel

Poppy Corby-Tuech: Vinda Rosier

Maria Fernanda Cândido: Vicência Santos

Fiona GlascottMinerva McGonagall

Dave WongLiu Tao

Streaming and TV

Where to see Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Monday 26 December 2022 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the paid platforms Sky Go (reserved for Sky subscribers) and NOW.