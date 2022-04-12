Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets is shown with the trailer final, published by Warner Bros. in conjunction with the release of the movie in cinemas, including Italian ones.

The videoavailable for the moment in the English version only, introduces us to the events of the new chapter, in which we will witness a violent clash between the forces of Grindelwald and Albus Dumbledore’s allies, including of course Newt Scamander, Tina Goldstein and Jacob Kowalski.

As we know, in this film Mads Mikkelsen replaces Johnny Depp and this has generated a certain uproar among the fans of the actor, convinced that he was the victim of a grave injustice while it seems that the ex-wife, Amber Heard, has not had any repercussions.

Speaking of purges and repercussions, it is news of the last few days that too Ezra Miller he’s not having a great time: due to his constant over-the-top behavior, Warner Bros. would have put future projects that involved him on standby.

Given its important role also in the saga of Fantastic Beastsin which she plays the character of Credence Barebone, as well as the lead part in The Flashthe question could turn out to be anything but simple for the production company.