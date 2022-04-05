Although the filmFantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets” will be released on April 13 at midnight, pre-sale has already started on March 31 in all theaters in Peru. The third installment of the spin off of Harry Potter will show us the confrontation between Albus dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald, which will take place in parallel with World War II.

The specialized critics have already seen the film at the premiere, so the first scores and comments are already beginning to appear on the page of Rotten Tomatoes. So far, the score has not been very positive, but it is expected that this may vary with the increase of more ratings.

“Fantastic Beasts 3” has been co-written by JK Rowling. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

What will we see in “Fantastic Beasts 3″?

The film directed by David Yates, in charge of the first two installments of this saga and the last four of the Harry Potter franchise, will present us with a new magical adventure that will pit Albus Dumbledore against Gellert Grindelwald in order to save both of them. worlds: wizarding and muggle.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets opens on April 13. Photo: Warner Bros.

Critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes

The page, which has the opinions of the most internationally recognized film critics, registers, so far, 42 critics in “Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets”, which have given it an approving rating of 60%. The feature film does not yet have the audience score.