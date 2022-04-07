A few days ago the first reviews of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and they are not good at all. The latest installment in this franchise hits theaters next week, and should its box office performance fail to live up to its producers’ expectations, there’s a chance the entire universe of Harry Potter come to an end, at least on the big screen.

From hypertextual they raise the idea that the community no longer feels the same affection for Harry Potter as before, and proof of this is precisely the saga of fantastic animals which has failed to replicate the same success as the original. Part of this has to do with J K Rowling, author of this franchise that not long ago earned the scorn of fans due to a series of transphobic comments.

Since then, Rowling has stayed out of almost all the productions of this cinematographic universe, but even with this, if The Secrets of Dumbledore fails to be successful at the box office, then there would not be much that can be done as far as the future of the series. Of course this is just a hypothesis, but one that might not be too far from reality. It will be a matter of time to find out what the future holds for the saga of Fantastic Animals.

Publisher’s note: The good news in all of this is that at least on HBO Max, it looks like there’s still a future for Harry Potter. Let’s remember that there are already multiple projects of this series in development for the small screen, and perhaps they are enough to rescue it.

Via: hypertextual