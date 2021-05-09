Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them expanded the Harry Potter universe, but long before the events seen in the original saga. The story, set in the 1930s, introduced us to the wizard Newt Scamander and his alliance with Dumbledore to stop the evil Grindewald.

Following Johnny Depp’s departure from the franchise, Mads mikkelsen came in to replace him as the ‘lord of death’. In an interview with Collider, the Danish actor revealed that he is a huge fan of the Harry Potter universe and that he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to join.

Also, Mads raised the expectations of what we will see on the big screen. Not only does it promise that it will be a round story to close the trilogy in style, but it will also produce a great emotional impact on the fans.

“I think it has a great script, a solid and good story. So when it comes to comparing, I think the movie will be … you know, as magical as it has to be, with wonderful creatures, but also quite pretty. It has really interesting plots that break your heart ”, he declared for the outlet.

Fantastic Beasts 3 will have its premiere in July 2022. Photo: Warner

Even with these statements, the actor did not dare to reveal more details about the plot. For now it is only known that the story will lead to the participation of the wizarding world in World War II.

The third film is directed once again by David Yates and will feature a script by JK Rowling. In the cast, in addition to Mads mikkelsenWe found Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol and Ezra Miller.