Fantastic Beasts 3 will mark the return of JK Rowling’s magical universe to theaters to the delight of her fans, who await its premiere after delays caused by the health crisis and the retirement of Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald.

Originally, its launch was scheduled for mid-2020 but Warner Bros. was forced to reschedule it for next July 15, 2022. As if this would not have been enough to test fan patience, a case of COVID-19 postponed filming the film.

According to Variety, “the diagnosis was confirmed as a result of the continuous and mandatory tests that all production employees receive.” The name of the person concerned is kept anonymous and is isolated from the rest.

It is expected that the recordings will resume soon now that the case has been treated with the corresponding measures for the well-being of the entire work team. Now, fans can only wait for more updates and details on the film to liven up the wait.

“It is a complete process. A new normal, frequent tests, skins, etc. What we see is really comforting, everything is different. The team is working to the maximum ”, were the words of Eddie Redmayne about the filming when the production resumed the recordings in September 2020.

The details of the plot are still scarce, but it is known that it leads to the participation of the Wizarding World in World War II. “Answers will be given,” JK Rowling announced on her social networks, making it clear that there will be no loose ends at the end of the trilogy.

The third installment of Fantastic animals is directed once again by David Yates and will feature a script by JK Rowling. In the cast, in addition to Mads Mikkelsen, we find Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol and Ezra Miller.