Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 will bring the magical world back to the big screen. For their part, fans are waiting to see Mads mikkelsen replacing Johnny Depp as the magician Gellert Grindelwald.

Several fans of the franchise have not stopped wondering if Mikkelsen will be able to fill the void left by Depp’s departure. In this regard, the Danish actor reiterated to Collider his commitment to be at the level of his predecessor and not “copy” the Grindelwald that we have seen previously.

“Nobody cares if I try to copy [a Johnny Depp], that would be an immediate creative suicide, especially considering that [este papel] it has been interpreted before and masterfully. So everyone hopes that we will find a different path ”.

”Starting from this base, we need a bridge between what he did and what I am going to do. So together we will have to find those bridges, either a certain look or an attitude depending on the situations, but you have to make it yours. Anything else would just be creatively silly, ”the actor continued.

The third film is directed once again by David Yates and will feature a script by JK Rowling. In the cast, in addition to Mads Mikkelsen, we find Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol and Ezra Miller.

As for its release date, Fantastic beasts 3 is scheduled to hit theaters in July 2022.